One fatality from head-on crash in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY (KTRE) - On March 17, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on County Road 724, about five miles west of Nacogdoches.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 8 p.m., a 1989 Honda passenger car was traveling south on County Road 724 while a 2013 Ford passenger car was traveling north on County Road 724. For unknown reasons the two vehicles struck head-on in the middle of the roadway.
The driver of the Honda is identified as 48-year-old Javier Gallegos from Nacogdoches. Gallegos was transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later.
The driver of the Ford is identified as 33-year-old Daniel Solis, also from Nacogdoches. Solis was not reportedly injured during the crash.
This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.
