SFA Ladyjacks head to WNIT for second straight season

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - After an upset in the Southland Conference Semifinals, the SFA Ladyjacks are looking to make a quick turn around get back on the winning path in the first round of the WNIT on Thursday.
Head coach Mark Kellogg on his team will travel a few hours north to take on UT-Arlington in the first round of the post season tournament. Times for all matchups in the WNIT will be released on Tuesday evening.
“We are excited and honored to be chosen as an-at large team for the second year in a row to play in the WNIT”, said SFA head coach Mark Kellogg said in a SFA press release. “This is a tremendous reward for our team and the accomplishments of our entire season. This a great way to send off the seniors and gain valuable experience for the underclassmen. This is an extremely tight-knit team and I know they will be grateful to take the floor together again in a post season tournament.”
According to the SFA release, the is SFA’s sixth appearance in the tournament and second straight, having faced George Mason in the opening round last season. UT-Arlington is 23-7 overall this season, having fallen in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Championships. The Mavericks are 11-3 at home inside College Park Center this season.
