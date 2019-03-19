Trump adds more to fuel to John McCain fire: ‘I was never a fan’

(CNN/Gray News) - President Donald Trump is doubling down on his criticisms of late Sen. John McCain.
On Tuesday, the president went after McCain while he was sitting with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in the White House. After repeatedly bashing McCain on Twitter over the weekend, he lambasted McCain's vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act - which happened nearly two years ago.
A reporter asked the president why he was “attacking Sen. John McCain seven months after his death?"
Trump said he was “unhappy that he didn't repeal and replace Obamacare.”
“He campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare for years, and then he got to a vote and he said thumbs down,” Trump said. “And our country would've saved a trillion dollars and we would've had great healthcare.”
The president called McCain’s vote “disgraceful” and added “there are other things” he didn’t like about him.
“I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be,” he said.
In his weekend tweets, Trump lambasted McCain for circulating the so-called Steele Dossier. He quoted Ken Starr calling it a “stain,” said “he had far worse ‘stains’ than this,” and, in another tweet, belittled him as “last in his class” at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
“He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual),” Trump tweeted. “Even the Fake News refused this garbage!”
The president also feuded with McCain’s daughter, Meghan.
“No one will ever love you the way they loved my father …,” she tweeted at Trump. “I wish I had been given more Saturdays with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?”
Trump responded indirectly, retweeting another account which wrote, “Millions of Americans truly LOVE President Trump, not McCain.”
“We hated McCain for his ties to the Russian dossier & his vote against repealing Obamacare,” the account, @Lrihendry, tweeted.
Meghan McCain also responded on “The View,” saying of the president on Monday “He spends his weekends obsessing over great men because he knows it, and I know it, and all of you know it: He will never be a great man.”
She added “my father was his kryptonite in life; he is his kryptonite in death.”
The late senator, war hero and former Republican presidential nominee passed away last year following a battle with cancer.
Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.