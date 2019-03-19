Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day today but we will see a few more clouds than we have the last few days. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s by this afternoon. Winds will be light and warm coming from the southeast. Tomorrow for the official first day of Spring we will keep the sunshine for most of the day but we do have a small chance of seeing some light showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will still make it into the upper 60s. A weak cold front will push through late on Wednesday and will clear out any cloud cover or wet weather, leaving us with a clear and warm Thursday. Friday will keep the pattern of mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, but overnight will bring along rain chances. Saturday and Sunday will be warm but we are expecting stronger showers to move through East Texas on both of those days. Into the start of the next work week, we will remain warm, in the low 70s, but bring the rain chances along as well.