Woman who pushed friend off 60-foot bridge may not go to jail

VANCOUVER, WA (KOIN/CNN) - A Washington state girl who admitted to pushing her friend off a bridge last summer has pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment.
Tay’lor Smith was caught on camera pushing her friend off a high arch bridge at Moulton Falls. Jordan Holgerson suffered four broken ribs and a punctured lung.
Doctors say the fall could have been deadly.
It’s been seven months since Holgerson plunged 60 feet from the bridge, and the video went viral. The friend who shoved her admitted in court Monday it was criminal.
Now 19, Smith won’t have to go to jail under the Clark County prosecutors’ recommended sentencing.
They think she deserves house arrest, work crew and community service, but sentencing must wait until March 27 because of a scheduling conflict.
“I just want it to be done; I don’t really want to wait until next Wednesday,” Holgerson said outside the courtroom.
Holgerson has healed from the broken ribs and a collapsed lung that put her in the hospital. Her shoulder is still recovering, and she's going to therapy.
"I just have these anxiety attacks now, but I mean, there's nothing I can really do about it," she said. "But I'm playing softball. (I'm) kind of on track now, better than what it was."
