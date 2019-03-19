Workforce Solutions aims to curb shortage of census workers with recruiting events

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas provided the space for a 2020 Census recruiting event in Nacogdoches.
Attendance was sparse, as it’s been the four previous weeks at similar events in Houston, Jasper, Polk, and Shelby counties. This is much to the disappointment of those who know the available jobs are good ones.
"Some of these positions are going to be part-time or full-time and they have flexible hours,” said Ramona Kimble-Tutt with Workforce Solutions. “They pay them $15 an hour and .58 a mile, so those are very good jobs.”
Clerks, assistants, office, and field supervisors are needed.
Tutt said census taker positions can be more difficult to fill. Some people are reluctant to step up to a stranger’s home and begin asking questions.
Beginning in June, the first task at hand is verifying addresses. And the worker doesn't need to talk to anyone.
“They’re checking to see if this house still exists, is the address still valid," Tutt said. "They verify that location”.
Retired population scientist Mike Strong actually thinks numbers when his brain is resting. The demographer emphasizes the importance of participating in the 2020 census.
“It’s important for us here in Nacogdoches to know how many people are here, so we get adequate representation in the government,” Strong said. “We get resources from the government based on the population.”
Counting each person is a huge undertaking. Strong compares the advance planning to a military exercise.
“We need to work with them to make sure we have good workers here, enough of them, so next year when the crunch comes, they have the resources in place to do the job,” Strong said.
About 100 workers are needed for Nacogdoches County alone.
The next census recruiting event is in Lufkin on Tuesday, March 26. It’s from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions office at 212 N. John Redditt Drive.
Prospective applicants can also apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
