Angelina Lady Roadrunners upset in round 2 of NJCAA Tournament

LUBBOCK, TX (KTRE) - Their first ever visit to the NJCAA National Tournament did not last as long as the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners hoped it would as they lost 72-59 to Hutchinson Community College Wednesday afternoon in Lubbock.
Hutchinson overcame the performance of Natasha Macks game-high 29 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Roadrunners.
“It was a challenge because defending (Mack) was hard and we were triple-teaming her trying to not let her score, and she was still getting buckets,” Hutchinson player Jada Mickens said in a post-game interview. “Our scouting report was that we need to make sure we did our part on every player. We had to make sure we stuck with the plan and followed through, and we got the win.”
Angelina was just 1-for-20 from the 3-point line after coming into the game hitting almost 32 percent from beyond the arc. Simran Mayfield was the only other Angelina player to score in double figures with 13 points.
“When you go 1 for 20 from three-point you’re not going to beat many teams,” Angelina head coach Byron Coleman said. “We’ve got three of the top seven and we just couldn’t buy a bucket from outside and that was the difference in the game. They did some good things that slowed us down, too, a little bit of transition and we just didn’t get many open looks early. Second half I thought we had some open looks and some of our outside shots weren’t even close.”
The season sadly comes to an end for the Lady Roadrunners. The 2019 campaign will go down as the best yet for the program.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.