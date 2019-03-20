Astros and Alex Bregmen extend contract

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - It looks like third basemen Alex Bregman will be in Houston for the next several seasons.
According to multiple Houston media outlets, Bregman and the club have agreed to a five-year deal worth $100 million. The reports claim that deal will cover Bregman’s three years of arbitration-eligibility and the first two seasons he would be able to be a free agent.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Bregman’s is the second-largest pre-arbitration contract given to a player. The Angels’ Mike Trout signed a six-year, $144 million deal in 2014.
