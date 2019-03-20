TJ Holyfield leaving SFA as a graduate transfer

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - TJ Holyfield, the face of the SFA basketball program for the past several years, will be looking somewhere else to use his last year of eligibility.
SFA Head Coach Kyle Keller confirmed the news Wednesday morning that was first reported by Stadium Insider Jeff Goodman.
Holyfield made an immediate impact when joining SFA in the 2015-16 season by being one of just three players, along with Trey Pickney and Thomas Walkup, to start in all 34 games. Holyfield averaged 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. He scored at the time a career high of 15 points against Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
As a sophomore he made the All-Southland Conference Second team and led the Lumberjacks in scoring and rebounding. His junior year, Holyfield led the 'Jacks back to the NCAA Tournament and was the Southland Conference MVP. Holyfield also became the all-time leader in blocked shots in SFA history. Holyfield sat out his senior season after hurting his shoulder in the off season.
As the season was wrapping up, head coach Kyle Keller spoke about Holyfields impact on the basketball program.
“He is a caring, loving young man,” Keller said. “To me he is on the Mount Rushmore of SFA Basketball. I am happy to see how his life unfolds. He is graduating with a business degree. He will be a great father and is a great teammate and son. I would love for my son to emulate him one day.”
No word yet on where Holyfield will transfer to. Because he will be a graduate transfer, he will not have to sit out and he can make an immediate impact.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.