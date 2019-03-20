Clowns, cowboys, mutton busting take center stage during Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The gates will soon open at the Nacogdoches County Exposition Center for the 2019 Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo and Steer Show.
All of the fun will take place Thursday, March 21 through Saturday, March 23. While the rodeo clowns, bullfighters, and mutton busting cowboys typically take center stage, community participation is often a major part of the rodeo. Winning the best tailgate seat in the house is just one of several promotions to encourage fans and sponsors.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Mutton bustin’ is at 7 p.m. and rodeo action starts at 7:45 p.m. Tickets or a two-day armband can be purchased. Click here for the ticket prices.
