Cowboys reach deal with WR Randall Cobb

FRISCO TX (KLTV) - The Cowboys look like they have their next slot receiver in former Green Bay packer Randall Cobb.
The team announce don Tuesday they had reached a one-year deal with the veteran. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the deal is worth $5 million. Cobbs career stats are 470 catches for 5,524 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns.
Cobb is just one of a handful of free agents that have made a stop by the star in Frisco over the past few days. According to multiple sources the team is also interested in safety Eric Berry, defensive lineman Malik McDowell and defensive end Robert Quinn.
The Cowboys needed help at the slot receiver position after fan favorite Cole Beasley left for the Buffalo Bills last week on a four-year, $29 million deal that included $14.4 million in guaranteed money.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.