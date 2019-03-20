Crime Stoppers needs help identifying thieves recorded stealing from Lufkin Goodwill

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Crime Stoppers in Lufkin is asking for the public’s help identifying several people who took various items from outside of a Goodwill’s donation drop-off area.
Crime Stoppers released a video detailing several incidents where thieves stopped by the donation point after hours and picked through donations. The organization noted that donations left outside Goodwill and the Family Crisis Center Thrift Store are not free for the taking; they’re donations to a charity and taking them is theft.
Crime Stoppers has reward money available for the anonymous tip that identifies them. If you can identify any of the thieves, you can submit a tip at 639TIPS.com, download Crime Stoppers’ app (639tips.com/app), or call (936) 639-TIPS. With Crime Stoppers, the entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.