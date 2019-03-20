East Texas Ag News: Ridding your pond of algae

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - There are some things to keep in mind if you’re already seeing algae in your pond.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina County says you should use an algaecide with copper as the active ingredient.
It’s widely available at feed stores under a number of brand names.
Make sure you follow the label for the best performance of the product. It will work best when applied correctly.
The second option is to add tilapia to your pond. Tilipia are a tropical, vegetation eating fish.
They do well for small, floating weeds but are only good for a year.
You won’t be able to add them to your water until it warms up.
For the latest local Ag news, visit ETXAgNews.com.