Former Palestine football player sentenced in assault case

ANDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A former Palestine High School football player has been sentenced in an assault case involving a teammate.
Le George Gray appeared in an Anderson County courtroom Wednesday for a sentencing hearing. In January, Gray entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of assault stemming from an incident involving teammate Michael Stanczak in 2017.
Gray was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication and 120 days in jail.
In court Wednesday, both the victim and his mother testified. A video of the assault was shown as evidence for the state’s case. The defense began their presentation during the afternoon.
On Sept. 27, 2017, Michael Stanczak, then a senior at Palestine High School, was punched in the face multiple times by then-teammate, Gray, resulting in severe injuries. Court documents cite, the fight occurred on the high school’s campus after a football practice.
