Happy spring, East Texas! More gorgeous weather on the menu as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - There is a weak cold front that will sweep through East Texas this evening. Since the air is dry, we do not anticipate any rainfall with its passage. However, some thicker clouds and a sprinkle are possible, but no rainfall accumulations are expected.
Behind this frontal passage, high pressure will build back into the region, reinforcing the nice weather we already have in place. That means more sunshine and great weather will be with us for Thursday and Friday as we close out the week.
Our next chance for rain and wet weather will return by this weekend as upper level disturbances combine with increasing, low-level moisture and warmer temperatures as well.
Right now, we have the rain chances at 30% on Saturday, 60% on Sunday, and 40% on Monday. No excessive rainfall is expected, but the odds of getting wet will certainly be going up as our moisture levels will be on the climb late this weekend.
A cold front will then move through early next week, which will clear us out and bring a return to clear skies and cooler weather.
