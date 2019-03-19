Johnny Manziel makes first appearance as Memphis Express player

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Heisman-winning former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel made his first public appearance as a Memphis Express player Tuesday.
The team held a press conference featuring the coach and Manziel at 3 p.m.
Manziel was signed to the Alliance of American Football over the weekend after he was banned from the Canadian Football League for violating his agreement with the league.
He made his first appearance on the field Monday during Express practice.
When you bring up the name Johnny Manziel it elicits different response depending on who you're talking to.
Some people love the former Heisman Trophy Winner from Texas A&M, and others are immediately turned off by his off-the-field party boy antics.
Manziel was notorious for that in his short NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.
Just last month he was banned from the Canadian Football League after he broke an agreement that made him eligible to play in that league.
So, it begs the question, why will his time in Memphis be any different?
“I guess I’ve just changed the way I used to live life in the past,” Manziel said. “I started focusing on things I really care about...my family, my football, and trying to better my life, and have a routine that makes things work, not break like they did a couple of years ago. I think I’ve found a system that works for me, with a support system in my life that I’m extremely grateful for."
Express head coach Mike Singletary did confirm that starting quarterback Zach Mettenberger will most likely not play for the next few weeks.
Mettenberger went down with an ankle injury last week, which opens up an opportunity for Manziel to potentially play at the Liberty Bowl this Sunday against the Birmingham Iron.
Manziel will practice for the first time with the Express on Wednesday.
The Express’ next game is at home Saturday night against the Birmingham Iron. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
