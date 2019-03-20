LIVE: ‘American Idol’ contestant Laci Kaye Booth stops by East Texas Now

TYLER, TX (KTRE) - Livingston native and “American Idol” contestant Laci Kaye Booth is stopping by the East Texas Now newsdesk and chatting about the competition and her music.
Booth is one of four East Texans competing for the chance to be the next American Idol. During her audition, she won the judges over with her rendition of Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried.”
Booth is a senior at Sam Houston State University and is studying occupational therapy.
She released an album of original songs in 2017 called Something New.
