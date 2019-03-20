Lufkin police arrest man following robbery of gas station

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin police said they arrested a man Wednesday morning after he walked into a gas station with a gun and demanded money.
According to the Lufkin Police Department, around 4 a.m, they arrested Deaounte Bogan, 17, in connection to the armed robbery of Lucky’s Convenience Store in the 1700 block of N. John Redditt Drive.
Police said an off-duty Precinct 1 constable heard the vehicle description of the suspect, a light-colored, 4-door sedan with the driver’s side hub cap missing on his radio.
He made a stop on a matching vehicle that contained Bogan and two passengers. The constable held them until LPD officers arrived and took over the stop.
Police said around 2:20 a.m., a man later identified as Bogan entered Lucky’s with a small, black revolver and a blue bandana covering his face.
They said he yelled at the cashier “Hey, give me the money!” The cashier opened the drawer for him and he left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses saw him flee on foot and squeeze through the fence of nearby Pioneer Crossing Apartments where he was picked up by the light-colored, 4-door sedan with the driver’s side hub cap missing.
Surveillance video showed the suspect to be a black male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue bandana on his face, grey sweat pants with a logo near the thigh area, dark socks and black slide-on shoes.
At the time of the stop, Bogan was wearing grey pants with a logo near the thigh area, dark socks, and black slide-on shoes.
During the stop, Police said Bogan gave officers permission to search the vehicle and they located items associated with the robbery including the blue bandana in the front passenger door pocket and a black revolver sticking out from under the driver’s seat.
All three men were taken to the station for questioning.
Bogan was later charged with aggravated robbery. One of his passengers, Anthony Blake, 21, was also taken into custody for possession of marijuana. Police said Blake had warrants as well. The other passenger was questioned and released.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.