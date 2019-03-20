Nacogdoches approves two expenditures for street improvements

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Motorists in Nacogdoches can look forward to improvements on seven streets as weather improves.
Nacogodches City Council approved two expenditures. The first is for $773,000 devoted to six streets.
Due to an extended period of rainfall, these streets have deteriorated to a letter grade of 'D'.
The second expenditure is for $750,000 to repave the southern end of Pearl Street.
The repairs are expected to create an additional 37 years of service to motorists.
