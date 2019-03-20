NYPD wrangles wandering calf on Bronx expressway

(WABC/CNN) – Authorities captured a calf that wandered onto a New York City expressway Tuesday.
A cow on the road might not seem too out of place in some parts of the country – but in the Bronx, it’s an odd sight.
New York Police Department officers were able to wrangle the calf off exit 6 of the Major Deegan Expressway around noon on Tuesday.
Appropriately enough, officers decided to name the calf “Major Deegan.”
But how did it get there? Where did it come from? Police are investigating those questions.
But in the meantime, there’s a happy ending for the calf. It’s been taken to a New Jersey animal sanctuary, where it’s expected to live out the rest of its life.
Copyright 2019 WABC via CNN. All rights reserved.