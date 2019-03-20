’Peppa Pig’ is sexist, London Fire Brigade claims

(Gray News) - Your preschooler is probably obsessed with “Peppa Pig,” but the London Fire Brigade thinks the British animated series engaged in a bit of sexism in an episode called “The Fire Engine.”
LFB took issue with the shows use of the term “firemen.” They said that type of language contributes to sexism and teaches even the youngest girls they can’t be firefighters.
“Come on @peppapig, we’ve not been firemen for 30 years. You have a huge influence on kids & using out of date stereotypical gender specific wording prevents young girls from becoming firefighters," The Brigade tweeted. "Join our #Firefightingsexism campaign.”
The Brigade posted a photo of Barbie dressed as a firefighter last Saturday, praising the toy company for its inclusiveness. Someone tipped them off to the Peppa Pig episode in the replies.
LFB also used its platform to revive its 2017 criticism of another British cartoon, “Fireman Sam.” They’d prefer the show be renamed using the gender-neutral term “firefighter.”
Another tweeter pointed out “Fireman Sam” features a character named Firefighter Penny, but LFB downplayed it by saying her involvement is completely devalued by the show’s name.
The Brigade’s stance was met with mixed reaction. Parents of young girls were more inclined to praise the move.
Piers Morgan, a provocative television personality in the United Kingdom, offered his dissenting opinion.
“If women are being ‘put off’ joining the fire service because Fireman Sam - A CARTOON CHARACTER - supposedly ‘perpetuates male stereotypes’ then can I politely suggest these women probably don’t have what it takes to fight fires,” he tweeted.
CNN reached out to Astley Baker Davies and Entertainment One, the company that produces “Peppa Pig,” but did not hear back from them.
“Fireman Sam” producer Mattel, however, released the following statement:
"We have enormous respect for all firefighters and the work that they do; we are committed to representing their work in the most appropriate way through our entertaining show for children.
"Fireman Sam is a much loved and iconic brand and we are constantly evolving to make sure that we stay true to the show's heritage as well as representing the world that children see around them today.
"The team are always referred to throughout the show as 'firefighters' except Sam who has not evolved his title in his role as the show's namesake.
“We recognise the need to stay relevant and we continue to evaluate the show to ensure Sam remains an aspirational hero for generations of preschoolers.”
