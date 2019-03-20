SFA ready to put SLC loss behind them and win WNIT opener at UT-Arlington

SFA’s appearance in the tournament is the program’s sixth overall and second straight, having faced George Mason in the opening round last season. UT-Arlington is 23-7 overall this season, having fallen in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Championships. The Mavericks are 11-3 at home inside College Park Center this season. Continuing a campaign in which the 'Jacks amassed a 25-6 record on the season and a 16-2 record in Southland Conference play, SFA will be making its 27th postseason tournament appearance in the first round matchup. The Ladyjacks have earned a total of 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, six WNIT appearances and 3 WBI appearances.