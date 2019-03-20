SFA ready to put SLC loss behind them and win WNIT opener at UT-Arlington

From SFA Athletics
The 2018-19 campaign will continue for the SFA women’s basketball team, as the Ladyjacks will travel to their first round matchup in the 2019 Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Thursday. The Ladyjacks will square off with UT-Arlington on Thursday inside College Park Center, a 7,000 seat arena in Arlington, Texas. Tip-off for Thursday’s game is set for 8:00 p.m. ET, or 7:00 p.m. central time. “We are excited and honored to be chosen as an-at large team for the second year in a row to play in the WNIT”, said SFA head coach Mark Kellogg.
“This is a tremendous reward for our team and the accomplishments of our entire season. This a great way to send off the seniors and gain valuable experience for the underclassmen. This is an extremely tight-knit team and I know they will be grateful to take the floor together again in a post season tournament.”
SFA’s appearance in the tournament is the program’s sixth overall and second straight, having faced George Mason in the opening round last season. UT-Arlington is 23-7 overall this season, having fallen in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Championships. The Mavericks are 11-3 at home inside College Park Center this season. Continuing a campaign in which the 'Jacks amassed a 25-6 record on the season and a 16-2 record in Southland Conference play, SFA will be making its 27th postseason tournament appearance in the first round matchup. The Ladyjacks have earned a total of 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, six WNIT appearances and 3 WBI appearances.
