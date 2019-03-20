WEBXTRA: Lufkin High School powerlifter hopes to break state record

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin High School football standpoint Carl Williams is about to compete in his second consecutive state powerlifting meet.
Williams, a senior who recently signed with Stephen F. State University, is currently ranked fourth in the state after the recent regional powerlifting meeting. He will be competing in the state powerlifting meet in Abilene Saturday.
There is a good chance that Williams could break the state record of 730 pounds in the dead lift competition Saturday. He has gotten close to that amount at several previous powerlifting meets.
Caleb Beames, KTRE’s sports director, interviewed Williams, and we’ll have more on this story later today.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.