Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Temperatures are expected to top off in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for your Wednesday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies today, but an increase in cloud cover and rain chances as a weak cold front moves through East Texas starting this afternoon. Showers and even a few thundershowers are possible as this front passes through East Texas, with a breezy northwest wind at 10-15 mph dropping temperatures back into the lower 40s by tomorrow morning. Lots of sunshine and temperatures rebounding into the lower to middle 70s for Thursday and Friday before likely rain chances return to East Texas on the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Saturday, Sunday and even the first half of Monday before another cold front arrives and pushes the moisture out of East Texas. Lots of Sunshine for Tuesday but this time a noticeable drop in temperatures with highs only expected to warm into the lower 60s.