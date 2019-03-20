Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Happy first day of Spring! A mostly sunny morning but clouds will begin to increase as we head into the afternoon. We have slight and light rain chances in the afternoon as well. A cold front will come through overnight and sweep away all the cloud cover and rain. Thursday will be very sunny with temperatures in the lower 70s. Friday will be similar with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. Overnight on Friday wet weather will return to East Texas. Light showers will continue into the Saturday with a slight drop in temperatures into the upper 60s. Sunday we are expecting stronger showers, isolated thunderstorms and a slight warm-up into the mid-70s. The wet weather will continue into the start of next week but a cold front comes through late on Monday taking away the clouds and rain. Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s.