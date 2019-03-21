Corrigan-Camden Lady Dogs in tight race for 21-3A lead

CORRIGAN, TX (KTRE) - The Corrigan Lady Bulldogs softball team is in a tight race for the 21-3A district lead.
As they approach the midway point of district, the team is 4-1, sitting in a 3-way tie for first.
A portion of their success is from senior Katy Burris. Burris has dominated from the circle, leading the team to a 11-9-1 record.
According to stats with Maxpreps, she is 2nd in the nation in strikeouts with 239 through 21 games.
Earlier this week, Burris was named the National Player of the week for the South Central Region by Maxpreps and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for her performance from last week.
Official release from Maxpreps:
Burris helped the Bulldogs to a pair of wins over Newton and Hemphill with her arm and her bat. The senior hurler twirled a pair of one-hit shutouts with 34 strikeouts, while going 5-for-8 at the dish with five RBI and three runs scored. Against Newton, Burris fanned a season-high 19 and did not issue a walk. Additionally, she collected a season-best four hits, a double, home run, three RBI and three runs versus the Eagles. Burris struck out 15 more batters and walked one in an 8-0 win over Hemphill, while also registering two RBI.
