Corrigan-Camden Lady Dogs in tight race for 21-3A lead

Burris helped the Bulldogs to a pair of wins over Newton and Hemphill with her arm and her bat. The senior hurler twirled a pair of one-hit shutouts with 34 strikeouts, while going 5-for-8 at the dish with five RBI and three runs scored. Against Newton, Burris fanned a season-high 19 and did not issue a walk. Additionally, she collected a season-best four hits, a double, home run, three RBI and three runs versus the Eagles. Burris struck out 15 more batters and walked one in an 8-0 win over Hemphill, while also registering two RBI.