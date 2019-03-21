East Texas Ag News: Hay and cattle numbers for the week of March 21

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
According to the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett, prices for feeder steer and heifer 400 pounds or less ended steady, compared to last week. Meanwhile, steer and heifer over 400 pounds ended four to six dollars higher.
Slaughter cows were off by three dollars from last weeks numbers. Slaughter bulls remained firm. As a large amount of feeder cattle continue to move off winter wheat fields, they’re now facing logistic problems as feed lots start to fill up.
According to the USDA weekly Texas hay report, all hay classes sold fully steady, compared to last week. Trade activity and demands are moderate for the limited hay left to purchase this time of year.
The panhandle received some much needed rain but high winds curbed hay movement.
For the latest, local Ag news, click over to ETXAgNews.com.