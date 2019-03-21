LIVE: East Texas ‘Idol’ contestant Vivian Villapudua chats with East Texas Now

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An East Texan competing to become the next American Idol is sharing her experience with East Texas Now.
Vivian Villapudua, of Tyler, received her Golden Ticket to Hollywood when all three judges her a “yes” after she performed “Can’t Be Loved” by Elle King. While her audition wasn’t aired, Villapudua confirmed that she’s moving on to the next level of the competition.
Villapudua will be chatting about her experience on the competition and her music with the East Texas Now newsdesk via Facetime on Thursday.
Not only is Villapudua a talented musician and singer, she graduated from UT Austin with a degree in Economics and a certificate in Business Foundations, according to her bio.
