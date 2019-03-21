Medical worker sexually assaulted sedated patient, AZ authorities say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) - A medical worker is in police custody on a sexual assault charge.
Xavier Perez was a medical transporter at Integrated Pain Consultants in Scottsdale.
Police said in June of 2018, he was taking a sedated female patient to a recovery facility.
When she woke up, she said the 38-year-old Perez was assaulting her.
According to the authorities, the 48-year-old woman called 911 once she regained full consciousness.
“Sometimes, obviously, when you’re coming out of sedation, you’re foggy, so we were trying to put that together. But she just knew something wasn’t right,” said officer Kevin Watts.
Officers said DNA evidence linked Perez to the crime.
He admitted to the sexual assault, claiming it was a one-time thing.
While there is no evidence that there are more victims, police still urge people with information to come forward.
