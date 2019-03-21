Oil refinery consultants reflect on lessons learned from Houston chemical facility fire

EAST TEXAS (KTRE/AP) - Oil refinery consultants believe East Texas has a lot to learn from the fire that broke out at a Houston-area petrochemicals terminal.
The fire erupted Sunday at Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, about 15 miles southeast of Houston. Firefighters were working to control the blaze, and the company said the risk of explosion remained “minimal."
The company said the fire spread to seven storage tanks holding components of gasoline and also used in nail polish remover, glues and paint thinner. ITC initially said the fire had spread to eight tanks , but company official David Wascome scaled back the number Monday, saying one of the tanks was empty.
KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with two consultants who work closely with the oil refinery business. Both said there were lessons to learn from the Deer Park incident.
“It’s interesting, plants go to great lengths to prepare for disasters of all kinds,” said Bob Hurst. “One gentleman told me he had several manuals over 4 to 5 inches think with everything you could think of. He said but the key is thinking about it and preparing for it ahead of time, [that way] we are ready if it does happen. I’ve always thought that would be such a neat concept if we could get the public to understand the same thing.”
“We have interstate coming through East Texas, we have rail coming through East Texas, we have pipelines coming through East Texas,” consultant Kent Hutchinson added. “These are all safe modes of transportation for our energy in our nation. But, we all need to be prepared in case an incident like this happens.”
The key point both men stresses was preparedness: whether it be at your home, business, or at a city and county level.
