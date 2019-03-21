Rough day for East Texas teams at Region XIV Conference

LUBBOCK, TX (KLTV) - It was a rough day in Lubbock for two of the three Region XIV Conference teams playing at the Nationals.
TJC Apache Ladies had a strong round one, but would falter in round two. TJC lost to Odessa 69-54, wrapping up a season many felt wouldn’t be so successful this year.
Also Angelina, the Region XIV Conference tournament champion, were hit hard by Hutchinson, falling 72-59. This was Hutchinson’s first time ever landing in the Nationals.
Meanwhile the Lady Cardinals of Trinity Valley, owners of eight championships, handled Shelton St and beat them by 10, 65-55 as they advance to the next round.
