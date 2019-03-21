Rounding out the week with more spectacular weather. Clouds and modest rain chances return this weekend.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The weather is about as good as it could possibly get for us throughout the Piney Woods. The combination of blue skies, light winds, low humidity, and mild temperatures have made for a perfect day.
We will be in store for another doozy on Friday as a chilly start gives way to a mild and pleasant afternoon under sun-filled skies.
Our weather takes on a notable shift as we head into the weekend. Increasing moisture levels will combine with a few disturbances moving in from west Texas to bring back more clouds and modest rain chances to East Texas.
Right now, we have the rain chances at 30% on Saturday, 40% on Sunday, and 40% on Monday. We are not expecting washout conditions and by no means should you cancel your weekend plans. However, you will want to be mindful that some pockets of rain showers will be passing through our skies from time-to-time.
A cold front will then move through early next week, which will clear us out and bring a return to clear skies and cooler weather by Tuesday.
