Officials capture fugitive wanted on stalking, burglary charges

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Officials in Smith County helped capture a man wanted on stalking and burglary charges in Angelina County.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reported the Angelina County Sheriff’s contacted them asking for help apprehending 27-year-old Bryan James Thompson, who lives in the Tyler area.
The sheriff’s office said Thompson was wanted in Angelina County on two stalking warrants and one burglary of a habitation warrant. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office also reported he had made “direct threats of serious bodily injury or death” to his ex-wife and threatened her with a handgun.
At about 1:20 p.m. March 21, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office went to apprehend Thompson at a manufacturing plant located in the 3700 block of Shiloh Road. While deputies approached a warehouse at the back of the plant, Thompson took off on foot. While deputies were searching for area, Thompson was seen running from a wooded area near the intersection of Kent and Shiloh road. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies chased Thompson through the wooded area and apprehended him shortly after.
Thompson was transported to the Smith County Jail. He was booked on a two stalking charges and a burglary of a habitation charge from Angelina County along with an evading on foot charge and possession of drug paraphernalia charge from Smith County. A bond has not been set at this time.
“Due to cooperation between the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and Smith County Sheriff’s Office a potentially dangerous suspect was apprehended which possibly prevented further domestic violence to a former spouse,” said the Smith County Sheriff’s in a press release.
