Officials capture fugitive wanted on stalking, burglary charges

At about 1:20 p.m. March 21, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office went to apprehend Thompson at a manufacturing plant located in the 3700 block of Shiloh Road. While deputies approached a warehouse at the back of the plant, Thompson took off on foot. While deputies were searching for area, Thompson was seen running from a wooded area near the intersection of Kent and Shiloh road. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies chased Thompson through the wooded area and apprehended him shortly after.