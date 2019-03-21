Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: It was a chilly start to your Thursday with temperatures ranging in the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning. Thankfully, we’ll see lots of sunshine heading into your afternoon with temperatures warming to the lower 70s for highs and a calm west/northwest wind at 5-10 mph. More sunny 70s for Friday but we will see an increase in cloud cover during the later part of the evening. As we head into the weekend, showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible with slightly cooler temperatures due to the cloud cover and likely rain chances. A cold front will arrive Monday afternoon, pushing out any remaining moisture in East Texas. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s for Tuesday with a return of sunny skies.