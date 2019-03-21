Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! A chilly start to your Thursday with temperatures ranging in the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning. Lots of sunshine heading into your afternoon with temperatures warming to the lower 70s for highs and a calm west/northwest wind at 5-10 mph. More sunny 70s for Friday but we will see an increase in cloud cover during the later part of the day. As we head into the weekend, showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible with slightly cooler temperatures due to the cloud cover and likely rain chances. A cold front will arrive Monday afternoon, pushing out any remaining moisture in East Texas. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s for Tuesday with a return of sunny skies.