Trinity County sheriff says manhunt underway for armed, dangerous suspect

TRINITY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say is possibly armed and dangerous.
Sheriff Woody Wallace says they are searching for Justin Hanson who is wanted for aggravated assault. He is believed to be in the Mill Town area of the county and is likely on foot. Wallace says that Hanson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red tank top. He is believed to be armed with a pistol.
Wallace asks the public to call 911 if they see Hanson, but to stay inside and keep doors locked. He stresses that no one should attempt to confront Hanson, but to call 911 immediately. He is said to be behaving in an erratic manner.
Another man is in custody already, but Hanson fled on foot when deputies attempted to arrest him. They continue to search within the city limits. Search dogs may be called to the scene soon, in addition to the already heavy law enforcement presence residents may be seeing.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.