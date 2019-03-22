East Texas Ag News: Tips on subsoiling and chiseling

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re told the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina County is getting calls about sub-soiling and chiseling.
This breaks up plow pan caused by excessive plowing in more row crop areas.
Hay producers can have the same effect due to hay equipment running over a field multiple times over several years.
Renovation practices should be done during the winter season grass dormancy stage while making sure to conserve the soil’s moisture.
Here’s what you should keep in mind if you plan on sub-soiling or chiseling: Anytime you disturb the soil, you could possibly be promoting the germination of weed seeds.
This means you’ll want to be prepared for weed control.