East Texas singer turned ‘American Idol’ favorite engaged to former contestant

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - An East Texas singer turned “American Idol” favorite is now off the market, announcing his engagement to a former contestant.
The Shelbyville native announced his engagement to Gabby Barrett on March 22 via Facebook.
“Not a day nor hour more can I wait for you to be my bride,” Foehner said in the Facebook post.
Foehner and Barrett met when they were both contestants on last year’s season of American Idol.
During the competition, Foehner won the hearts - and votes- of East Texas as he sang his way to the Top 7. After being eliminated before making the Top 5, Foehner toured with the other Top 7 finalists last summer.
Foehner is set to release a new single, South Hallelujah, on March 26. He is also performing in A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour at the Dallas Majestic Theatre.
Foehner kept East Texas informed during his American Idol journey last year by checking in on East Texas Now:
