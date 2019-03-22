Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: We’re going to see lots of sunshine as we head into our afternoon and temperatures will top off in the middle 70s to end the work week. Heading into the weekend, clouds return to East Texas with likely rain chances for both Saturday, Sunday and even the first half of Monday. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible Saturday through Monday but most of the rain will likely be scattered showers with brief periods of heavy rain. This weekend will not be a washout by any means but if you have any outdoor plans please stay weather aware as you may need to postpone your activities due to the showers/thunderstorms. A cold front will push through East Texas on Monday, giving the final push of showers and thunderstorms in East Texas before removing any moisture out of our area by the end of the day. Sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday before slight rain chances return to the forecast on Thursday. During this 7 day period, afternoon temperatures will be fairly mild in the lower to middle 70s, with the exception of Saturday as temperatures will likely cool into the upper 60s before warming back up on Sunday. Once the front moves through on Monday, temperatures will still hang out in the middle 60s on Tuesday before southerly winds feed warmth back into our area, bringing us back into the middle 70s by Thursday!