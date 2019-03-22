Little League baseball preparing for busy opening weekend in Lufkin

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Youth baseball players and fans have a full weekend to look forward to as the little league season gets underway Saturday in Lufkin.
Opening weekend will kick off Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Lufkin High School baseball fields.
It’s been a tough winter for groundskeepers; bitterly cold temperatures and a very wet winter made field treatment ahead of this weekend’s events particularly tough. Crews have been working for weeks so the fields can be in the best condition for opening day.
“The maintenance staff has done a phenomenal job,” said Matthew Hubert with the City of Lufkin. “This last month-and-a-half. two months... they’ve had plans in place, but like you said, mother nature has changed those slightly. But those guys have really done a phenomenal job of getting all the facilities playable for opening day [Saturday] here in Lufkin.”
It’s especially hard on the new and returning players, considering the success the city has had in recent years in the Little League World Series. However, Hubert said success isn’t the point of youth baseball. The point, he said, is to provide a league where kids can play and enjoy the sport they love. If they do make it back to Williamsport, Hubert said, it’s just icing on the cake.
“It’s going to be really special, it’s opening day of Lufkin little league baseball and youth softball. A lot of kids have been putting in a lot of hard work,” said Hubert,with the City of Lufkin. “Tomorrow they get to showcase those talents and the effort they put in the last couple weeks in practices."
