Nacogdoches police collect evidence at shooting homicide scene

March 22, 2019 at 10:03 AM CDT - Updated March 22 at 10:27 AM

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -Nacogdoches police collect evidence from the scene where a shooting victim was found Thursday night.

The victim, identified as Damien Wade, 18, moved from Abilene to Nacogdoches a week ago, according to his mother, Leisha Wade-Sweat. Wade’s body was found near the woods of his mother’s house.

Police received a call about gunshots in the 2200 block of Lola Street, Thursday night around just before 8:00 p.m.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at (936) 559-2607.

