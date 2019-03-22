Nacogdoches police collect evidence at shooting homicide scene

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -Nacogdoches police collect evidence from the scene where a shooting victim was found Thursday night.
The victim, identified as Damien Wade, 18, moved from Abilene to Nacogdoches a week ago, according to his mother, Leisha Wade-Sweat. Wade’s body was found near the woods of his mother’s house.
Police received a call about gunshots in the 2200 block of Lola Street, Thursday night around just before 8:00 p.m.
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at (936) 559-2607.
