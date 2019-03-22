Nacogdoches police identify homicide victim, suspect not in custody

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are investigating a shooting death on Thursday night.
Sgt. Brett Ayres said that just before 8 p.m., police received a call about gunshots in the 2200 block of Lola Street. Ayres said that they arrived at the scene and found an adult male who was deceased, apparently from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Damien Wade, 18. Wade is from Nacogdoches.
At this time, Ayres said, no one is in custody. Law enforcement officers at the scene are speaking with anyone in the area who may have heard or seen anything related to the shooting.
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at (936) 559-2607.
