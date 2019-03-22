SFA Baseball takes perfect conference record on the road to UCA

SCOUTING CENTRAL ARKANSAS | ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS• Scoring runs on the Bears has been a daunting task for opponents this season as Central Arkansas boasts one of the Southland's best pitching staffs. The Bears lead the 13-team league and rank among the top 40 nationally in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.00), WHIP (1.26) and walks allowed per nine innings (3.06).• Friday night starter Cody Davenport has emerged as one of the Southland's best arms through the early stages of the season. In five starts the senior has put forth a 1-1 record and owns a 1.20 ERA. Fourteen of his team-high 31 strikeouts have come in Southland action where he possesses a 0.60 ERA and a .175 BAA. • Saturday's pick to start for the Bears, Noah Cameron captured the title of Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week Monday afternoon after racking up 13 strikeouts in a complete game win over Nicholls. The freshman lefty is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA in Southland games and as a whole the Bears' staff has totaled 195 punchouts against just 65 walks in 191 1/3 frames of work.• In Southland action, UCA's pitching staff possesses an ERA of 1.23 - the second-best in the league behind SFA. • At the plate the Bears are led by the trio of Jay Anderson (.327/.417/.449), Beau Orlando (.310/.468/.379) and Josh Ragan (.288/.333/.470). Orlando and Ragan are tied for the team lead with 12 RBI while Anderson has 11 to his credit. Together they have accounted for 35 of the team's 76 RBI - or 46.1-percent of the Bears' total.