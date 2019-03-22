SFA shooting goes cold as UTA pulls out 60-54 victory in WNIT

A buzzer beating jumper from the Mavericks sent them into the locker room with a two-point lead, 38-36. UTA would extend its lead slightly to 47-41 midway through the third quarter, with a Heaven Hamling trey cutting the lead to six points. A 5-0 run to close out the third quarter made the score 49-46 in favor of the home squad as the game headed to a climactic fourth quarter. The Ladyjacks opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to take their first lead of the contest since the opening quarter, as layups from Imani Johnson and Brianna Mitchell and a Johnson jumper forced UTA to call a timeout trailing 52-49. The Mavs would tie the game up at 54-54 with a short rally, before claiming a 56-54 lead on a layup with 4:22 remaining. SFA would be held off the scoreboard the rest of the way, and the Mavs would tack on a quartet of insurance points to take the game by a 60-54 final.