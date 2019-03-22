SFA shooting goes cold as UTA pulls out 60-54 victory in WNIT

From SFA Athletics
Arlington, TX - The SFA women's basketball team played a tight and back-and-forth affair in the opening round of the WNIT on Thursday versus UT-Arlington. SFA battled back from a deficit to lead early in the fourth quarter, but weren't able to hold onto the lead, ultimately falling 60-54. The result moves SFA to 25-7 on the season and concludes the 2018-19 campaign.
TOP SFA PERFORMERS• Chanell Hayes notched a team-high 18 points to lead the 'Jacks, knocking down 6-8 shots (4-4 3-Pt). She also hauled down four rebounds and swiped a pair of steals.
• Imani Johnson tallied 17 points on 7-11 shooting (3-5 3-Pt), adding nine rebounds and a pair of assists.
• Brianna Mitchell dished out a team-high six assists and had a pair of steals as well.
HOW IT HAPPENED The Ladyjacks would score first in the contest and jump out to a quick 10-4 lead on the second of two first-quarter treys by Chanell Hayes.
The Ladyjacks would connect on 80 percent of their shots in the opening quarter of play, but the Mavericks would stay in the game by doubling the number of shots SFA generated. As a result, the game was tied heading into the second quarter of play at 19-19. The Mavericks began the second quarter on an 8-0 run as the Ladyjacks misfired on their first four shots of the frame. The run would stretch to a 15-2 run and the lead would swell to 34-21 for the home squad with under five minutes left in the second quarter. Undeterred, the Ladyjacks began to wittle away at the lead, and used a 15-2 run of their own to tie the game up at 36-36 with 23 ticks left in the half.
A buzzer beating jumper from the Mavericks sent them into the locker room with a two-point lead, 38-36. UTA would extend its lead slightly to 47-41 midway through the third quarter, with a Heaven Hamling trey cutting the lead to six points. A 5-0 run to close out the third quarter made the score 49-46 in favor of the home squad as the game headed to a climactic fourth quarter. The Ladyjacks opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to take their first lead of the contest since the opening quarter, as layups from Imani Johnson and Brianna Mitchell and a Johnson jumper forced UTA to call a timeout trailing 52-49. The Mavs would tie the game up at 54-54 with a short rally, before claiming a 56-54 lead on a layup with 4:22 remaining. SFA would be held off the scoreboard the rest of the way, and the Mavs would tack on a quartet of insurance points to take the game by a 60-54 final.
OF NOTE
•The game featured a total of nine lead changes and six ties, with SFA leading for 7:07 of game action and UTA leading for 26:02.
• UTA carved out advantages in points off turnovers, points in the paint, second chance points and bench points.
• Chanell Hayes ends her career in seventh place on SFA’s career three-pointers made list, knocking down an even 150 treys in her four year career. Hayes also tallied a total of 1079 points to finish 28th on SFA’s all-time scoring list.
• SFA’s three-point shooting has been unparalleled in the program’s history books, as Team 50 has broken the single season mark for three-pointers attempted and three-pointers made. SFA ends the season with 242 makes on 686 tries this season, converting on 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.
