This dog and goat are best friends on the run

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - Henderson police are searching for the owner of two four-legged friends on the lam.
The police department posted a photo to social media of a Great Pyrenees and a brown and white goat wandering around the city.
“These two best friends are on the loose and running a muck around Henderson,” the department wrote. "The best friends are a Great Pyrenees and a brown and white goat."
The picture was taken Thursday on the south side of the city and in the Tera Nova subdivision. Police say they’ve been spotted several times and a family was able to catch them recently and has been caring for them while police search for the owner.
To provide information on the owner of these best friends, call the police department 903-657-3512.
