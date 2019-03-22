WEBXTRA: An interview with widow of Willie Ross Relay’s namesake

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Willie Ross Relays, named after the longtime Lufkin track coach who died several years back, took place Thursday.
We were able to speak with Coach Ross’ widow, Thelma Ross, and asked her what her husband would have thought about the track event named in his memory.
“This is a wonderful event, because this was the love of his life ... besides me ... and I don’t care what time it is, or the weather, rain or cold, we had to go. He loved track.”
And what would he think about the event that is named in his honor and continues to grow from year to year?
“Oh, he would be out there walking the track, saying ‘come on boys, you better get it, come on boys!’ He loved it very much.”
District meets happen in just a few weeks, followed by regionals and possibly state for several runners from East Texas.
