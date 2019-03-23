Cafe’ 1948 to open in new downtown location March 25

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The downtown Tyler business revival continues with the opening of a unique cafe’ on the square.
Cafe’ 1948, known around Tyler for the shiny silver trailer which houses high-tech coffee machines serving delicious, unique coffee drinks, now has a new, indoor location downtown. The trailer is now tucked into an alcove in the lobby of Plaza Tower on College Avenue.
Samuel and Amber Richmann own Cafe’ 1948, and they say they are happy to be joining other businesses that have made downtown Tyler their home.
“We want to invest in everything that’s happening down here in the community, on the square in Tyler. We believe in and love Tyler. We want to bring organic food coffee and teas to the square, and of course.... gourmet toast,” Samuel said.
You read that right. Richmann says that the cafe will serve toast, but it’s not just any toast. He says that they are making fresh, organic bread, and they will serve it toasted and topped with unusual, delicious accompaniments. Avocado toast will be available for people who are still smitten with that simple combination, but the Richmanns have other combos in mind, too.
For example:
- The Vagabond, featuring house-made bread, topped with rosemary-brie spread, bacon-fig compote, and organic arugula.
- The Wanderlust, which will be topped with avocado, balsamic roasted tomatoes, house-made lemon poppyseed oil, basil, and fresh organic sprouts.
- And for you avocado purists, you can get your fix with avocado toast topped with smoked black Himalayan sea salt and organic black pepper.
There will be many drink options using coconut, almond, soy and macadamia milks in addition to dairy milk for those who prefer those options. They will keto- and vegan-friendly drinks, as well. You can check out the new menu here.
Head downtown to visit Cafe’ 1948 beginning Monday, March 25. They’ll be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Their street address is 110 N. College, in the lobby of Plaza Tower. Just go through the revolving door and it’s straight ahead and to your left. You can’t miss their shiny silver trailer tucked into an alcove, with cafe’ tables and chairs ready for you to sit and stay for awhile.
There is free parking just in front of plaza tower for guests of the cafe, Jack Ryan’s and other businesses on the square, just across from the fountain.
Cafe’ 1948 donates 10% of their earnings to local or national nonprofits, missions, or justice organizations, according to their website. Visit their Facebook page by clicking here.
More downtown Tyler news:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.