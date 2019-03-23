Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Over the weekend, more clouds build into the area with rain chances increase. We are not looking for as much rain on Saturday as in previous days, but some rain remains in the forecast. Sunday, chances increase just a bit and even more on Monday morning with the passage of a cold front. Not much in the way of severe weather is possible, however, some isolated thundershowers will remain possible, especially on Monday morning. Very pleasant weather is then expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with clouds building back over our area on Thursday and Friday with just a few showers possible. Nothing too cold or too warm is expected, temperature-wise, so enjoy the mild conditions through next week.