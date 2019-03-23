Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A warm Saturday with temperatures topping off in the lower to middle 70s across East Texas. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with only a slight chance for scattered showers from now through the better part of your Sunday. We’ll wake up tomorrow with temperatures ranging in the upper 50s/lower 60s before jumping up into the middle to upper 70s in the afternoon despite our mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy from the south tomorrow at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph possible. As we head into Sunday night/Monday morning a cold front will start to move through the area. Showers and thunderstorms will initiate along and just ahead of the front and will likely bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. Counties along and north of Interstate I-20 are included in a Marginal risk (5% chance) of severe weather developing as the front moves through. We will be keeping a very close eye on the storms as they start to develop Sunday evening. As always, stay weather aware and stay tuned. We will keep you updated if anything should change. Behind the front, we’ll see clearing conditions and sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay fairly mild this week in the upper 60s/lower 70s Monday-Thursday before warming back up into the middle to upper 70s by Friday. Clouds and slight rain chances return to the forecast on Thursday and will stay at least through next Saturday.