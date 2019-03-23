Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live. A mostly cloudy day today with slight rain chances throughout the day. Temperatures will warm to the lower to middle 70s with gusty winds from the south as we head into the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s. Tomorrow will be another mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Stronger showers and the potential for isolated thunderstorms increase late on Saturday afternoon, overnight, and into the start of Monday. Monday will be another similar day with mostly cloudy skies, the potential for thundershowers, and temperatures in the low to middle 70s. A cold front will come through late on Monday and will clear out the clouds and wet weather leaving us with sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the middle 60s to low 70s. Thursday, clouds come back around but temperatures will remain warm. Friday, we are expecting thundershowers and the possibility for isolated thunderstorms as well.